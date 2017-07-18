2017 Chicago White Sox Midseason Top 10 Prospects

As it turns out, the twin blockbuster trades the White Sox pulled off at last year’s winter meetings were only the beginning of their system overhaul. After trading Adam Eaton to the Nationals and Chris Sale to the Red Sox, Chicago still had plenty of intriguing pieces to deal.

In mid-July, they began enacting part two of their plan by sending lefty Jose Quintana, who was both productive and cheap, to the Cubs for a four-player package headlined by outfielder Eloy Jimenez and righthander Dylan Cease.

With Jimenez in tow and Yoan Moncada added in trade, the White Sox now have two of the top five prospects in baseball. Moreover, of their Top 10 prospects, only one—Alec Hansen—was in the system prior to last December. Of the remaining nine, seven were added via trade, one (Luis Robert) was signed as an international free agent and another (Jake Burger) was drafted this year.

Their system is already in its best shape in years and is approaching the best in the game, and it could get even better over the next couple of weeks. With closer David Robertson and third baseman Todd Frazier sure to be hot commodities at the trade deadline, the White Sox are in position to add even more high-value prospects to an already enviable collection.



Click here to log in and read the full article