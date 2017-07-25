Welcome to The Upper Deck, Baseball America’s daily look at the biggest stories around the game and some lighter fare.

Corey Kluber sets an @Indians record with 10 straight outings with 8 or more Ks! Commemorate this moment! #TOPPSNOW https://t.co/TS6fetdeMJ pic.twitter.com/BahgCUSqfI — Topps Company (@Topps) July 24, 2017



Is Topps phasing out Chief Wahoo on Cleveland Indians’ cards? A post from SABR’s baseball cards committee suggests the card company is moving in that direction in favor of the block ‘C’ logo.

A Cleveland TV station reported the Indians had no comment. Topps is the official card-maker for Major League Baseball and neither side commented Monday, although Topps is expected to have a statement on the issue today. The Indians have moved toward using the block “C” as well, although they still sell merchandise displaying Chief Wahoo.

HEY, 19

Ronald Acuña launches one out the other way to RF to increase the #GBraves lead to 8-0 in the 6th. His 3rd Gwinnett HR. pic.twitter.com/El9ebCuT2F — G-Braves Media (@GBravesMedia) July 25, 2017

Braves No. 1 prospect Ronald Acuna began the season as the youngest player in the high Class A Florida State League. Just four months later, Acuna, just 19, has reached Triple-A and hasn’t stopped hitting. He hit his third homer Monday for Gwinnett and overall is hitting .289/.385/.556 since his promotion. Did we mention he’s 19?

ANOTHER VICTIM

Add another pelt to Giancarlo Stanton’s wall. Stanton blasted two homers Monday against the Rangers, his first homers versus the franchise. Only the Orioles, Twins, Indians and Royals—and of course the Marlins—have yet to be victimized by the behemothian slugger.

BEWARE OF BACKSWING

Wilson Ramos exits game, gets six staples in head after being hit by broken bat: https://t.co/y4ub02anC8 pic.twitter.com/ylYZkA3CZp — Deadspin (@Deadspin) July 25, 2017

Rays catcher Wilson Ramos sustained a cut on his head and received six staples after being hit on a backswing by the Orioles’ Ruben Tejada. He left the game and his status for tonight’s game is unknown.

Minor League Baseball launches Hispanic-focused fan initiative Es Divertido Ser Un Fan. More: https://t.co/w7u5Q6YnsQ pic.twitter.com/Qslsr9LF8r — MiLB Communications (@MiLB_PR) July 24, 2017

Four minor league franchises—Triple-A Las Vegas (Mets), Triple-A Charlotte (White Sox), low Class A Kane County (Diamondbacks) and high Class A Visalia (Diamondbacks)—will take part next month in an initiative aimed at Latino baseball fans.

The marketing blitz, known as Es Divertido Ser Un Fan—It’s Fun to be a Fan—will launch in August, Minor League Baseball said.

“One of the pillars of Minor League Baseball is to create an environment where all individuals feel welcome and included in our ballparks,” Minor League Baseball president and CEO Pat O’Conner said. “It is important to us that our teams are reflective of the communities in which they reside, offering a memorable entertainment experience for all members of those communities.”

The teams will rebrand for certain home games for the month of August. For example, the Las Vegas 51s will take the field as the Las Vegas Reyes de Plata (“Silver Kings”), celebrating the city and state’s

pioneering history at the forefront of the precious metal mining business.

The Charlotte Knights will be rechristened as the Caballeros, and Visalia will be known as the Toros (“Bulls”). The Kane County Cougars will not change their names.

The four markets chosen for the initial rollout serve as a representative cross-section of the total U.S. Latino populace. MiLB plans to roll out the initiative to all of minor league baseball in 2018.

HAPPENING AT BA

We’re rolling out the final installment of our Midseason Top 10 Prospects today, ending with the AL East. It’s trade season, so get caught up on all the deals here. And No. 6 overall prospect Rafael Devers made his big league debut Monday.